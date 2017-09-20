Small size, big fight

Wallis not backing down from anything

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader When it comes to Siloam Springs senior safety Nolan Wallis, it&#8217;s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog. Wallis, who stands 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, has been one of the Panthers&#8217; top defensive players in the first three weeks of the season with 19 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception.
Take a glance at Nolan Wallis and football player is probably the last thing that comes to mind.

