Engineers improve to 3-1 with victory; Oaks Kansas, lose
Sunday, September 24, 2017
WATTS, Okla. -- The Watts Engineers improved to 3-1 on the season with a 52-6 victory over Life Christian last Friday night.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.