Honoring an Aggie

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Randy Torres received a proclamation from Mayor John Mark Turner declaring Sept. 21, 2017 to be Randy Torres day in Siloam Springs during the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Civic Leadership Event on Thursday. Don Austin, Chamber Board Chair, presented Torres with the OCLE award, and State Rep. Robin Lundstrum presented him with a proclamation from the state legislature.

It was a night of friendly trash-talk and Aggie jokes on Thursday, as Randy Torres was the subject of a roast and toast for the 2017 Outstanding Civil Leadership Event.