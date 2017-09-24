Honoring an Aggie

n Randy Torres was honored in a Aggie and Razorback themed event Thursday night.

By Michael Burchfiel

Sunday, September 24, 2017

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Randy Torres received a proclamation from Mayor John Mark Turner declaring Sept. 21, 2017 to be Randy Torres day in Siloam Springs during the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Civic Leadership Event on Thursday. Don Austin, Chamber Board Chair, presented Torres with the OCLE award, and State Rep. Robin Lundstrum presented him with a proclamation from the state legislature.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Randy Torres received a proclamation from Mayor John Mark Turner declaring Sept. 21, 2017 to be Randy Torres day in Siloam Springs during the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Civic Leadership Event on Thursday. Don Austin, Chamber Board Chair, presented Torres with the OCLE award, and State Rep. Robin Lundstrum presented him with a proclamation from the state legislature.

It was a night of friendly trash-talk and Aggie jokes on Thursday, as Randy Torres was the subject of a roast and toast for the 2017 Outstanding Civil Leadership Event.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.