Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Giovani Bejarano, left, keeps the ball away from Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Daniel Cordeiro during Tuesday’s match in Bartlesville, Okla. The Golden Eagles scored two late goals to upset No. 1-ranked OKWU 2-1.

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- Junior Kelvin Omondi unleashed a shot inside the box with under four minutes to go to score the game-winner and the John Brown University men's soccer team solidified its second upset win in three matches with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over No. 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday evening at the OKWU Soccer Pitch.