JBU women bounce back against Texas A&M-Texarkana;

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior forward Jastin Redman, left, dribbles down the field as Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Kayla Beaver gives chase during Tuesday’s match in Bartlesville, Okla. OKWU defeated JBU 3-1.

Five different players scored and the No. 16 John Brown University women's soccer team scored four goals in the second half to best Texas A&M--Texarkana on Thursday night at Alumni Field.