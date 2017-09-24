JBU women bounce back against Texas A&M-Texarkana;

By JBU Sports Information

Sunday, September 24, 2017

Print item

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior forward Jastin Redman, left, dribbles down the field as Oklahoma Wesleyan&#8217;s Kayla Beaver gives chase during Tuesday&#8217;s match in Bartlesville, Okla. OKWU defeated JBU 3-1.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior forward Jastin Redman, left, dribbles down the field as Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Kayla Beaver gives chase during Tuesday’s match in Bartlesville, Okla. OKWU defeated JBU 3-1.

Five different players scored and the No. 16 John Brown University women's soccer team scored four goals in the second half to best Texas A&amp;M--Texarkana on Thursday night at Alumni Field.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.