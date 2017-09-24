JBU women bounce back against Texas A&M-Texarkana;
Sunday, September 24, 2017
Five different players scored and the No. 16 John Brown University women's soccer team scored four goals in the second half to best Texas A&M--Texarkana on Thursday night at Alumni Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.