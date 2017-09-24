Siloam Springs plant close, 230 jobs end

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday The Sager Creek Vegetable Co. plant 14961 Readings Road in Siloam Springs has closed. The move comes in conjunction with Del Monte selling Sager Creek Vegetable to South Caroline-based McCall Farms.

