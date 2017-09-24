Siloam Springs plant close, 230 jobs end
Sunday, September 24, 2017
A Siloam Springs vegetable production plant employing more than 230 workers is closing after owner Del Monte Foods said it's selling its subsidiary Sager Creek Vegetable to McCall Farms Inc.
