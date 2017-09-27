Arnold, Meyer earn SAC weekly honors
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
For the third consecutive week, John Brown University senior Alyssa Arnold has been named Sooner Athletic Conference Setter of the Week, while sophomore Jessica Meyer was named Attacker of the Week for the first time in her career, the conference offices announced Monday afternoon.
