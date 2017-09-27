Count on Canales

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Kevin Canales leads his teammates onto the field before the Panthers’ game at Harrison on Sept. 8. Canales is back starting for the Panthers after a knee injury hampered his junior season in 2016.

The Siloam Springs football team had a tough night in Benton on Sept. 30, 2016, but it was an even worse night for Kevin Canales.