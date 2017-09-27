Decatur Catholic mission named for martyr

n The church is a mission of St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs.

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader The Decatur Catholic congregation cheered on Sunday afternoon after a ceremony declaring it an official mission of St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs. The Decatur mission is the first church in the world to be named after Stanley Rother, the first U.S. born priest to be declared a martyr and to go through the beautification process. Rother was beautified at a ceremony in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
DECATUR -- On Saturday, Father Stanley Rother, the first official martyr born in the United States, was beatified during a mass attended by more than 20,000 people in Oklahoma City. He is also the first U.S. priest to be beatified.

