Decatur Catholic mission named for martyr

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader The Decatur Catholic congregation cheered on Sunday afternoon after a ceremony declaring it an official mission of St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs. The Decatur mission is the first church in the world to be named after Stanley Rother, the first U.S. born priest to be declared a martyr and to go through the beautification process. Rother was beautified at a ceremony in Oklahoma City on Saturday.