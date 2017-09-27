Decatur Catholic mission named for martyr
n The church is a mission of St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs.
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
DECATUR -- On Saturday, Father Stanley Rother, the first official martyr born in the United States, was beatified during a mass attended by more than 20,000 people in Oklahoma City. He is also the first U.S. priest to be beatified.
