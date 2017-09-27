Golden Eagles go 3-1 in tourney
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. -- The John Brown University volleyball team made quick work of Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) and Johnson & Wales (Colo.), recording a sweep over both opponents, and the Golden Eagles escaped the annual College of the Ozarks (Mo.) Invitational with a 3-1 record, its best mark since the 2009 season, last Saturday afternoon at the Keeter Gymnasium.
