Golden Eagles go 3-1 in tourney

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown freshman Taylor Glover goes up for a hit Saturday against Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) during the Ozarks (Mo.) Invitational in Point Lookout, Mo.
Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown freshman Taylor Glover goes up for a hit Saturday against Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) during the Ozarks (Mo.) Invitational in Point Lookout, Mo.

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. -- The John Brown University volleyball team made quick work of Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) and Johnson &amp; Wales (Colo.), recording a sweep over both opponents, and the Golden Eagles escaped the annual College of the Ozarks (Mo.) Invitational with a 3-1 record, its best mark since the 2009 season, last Saturday afternoon at the Keeter Gymnasium.

