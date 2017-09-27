Medium high anxiety
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
I am struggling to find material this week so I picked up my battered copy of Dad's book, "The Grape-Toned Studebaker." Hearing my father's voice in his stories has a calming effect. I can't write well when I'm not calm.
