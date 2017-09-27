Panthers survive in Sheridan
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
This is my eighth season covering Siloam Springs football, but I don't know that I've witnessed an ending for the Panthers like they had last Friday night on a warm night in Sheridan.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.