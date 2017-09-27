Seventh-graders win in final seconds
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Siloam Springs seventh-grade maroon team scored in the final 11 seconds to defeat Mountain Home 6-0 on Monday.
