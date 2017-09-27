SSRH receives Governor's Quality Award

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Regional Hospital recently received the Governor’s Quality Award in Little Rock. Pictured, from left, are Whitney Tolbert, quality director; Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer; Patrick Kerrwood, CEO; Rebecca Pearrow, marketing director; and Cindy Ruffing, human resources director.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital recently received the prestigious Arkansas Governor's Quality Award. This honor was given to hospital representatives at the Sept. 12 Governor's Quality Award banquet.