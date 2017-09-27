SSRH receives Governor's Quality Award

By Healthy Living Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Regional Hospital recently received the Governor&#8217;s Quality Award in Little Rock. Pictured, from left, are Whitney Tolbert, quality director; Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer; Patrick Kerrwood, CEO; Rebecca Pearrow, marketing director; and Cindy Ruffing, human resources director.
Zoom

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Regional Hospital recently received the Governor’s Quality Award in Little Rock. Pictured, from left, are Whitney Tolbert, quality director; Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer; Patrick Kerrwood, CEO; Rebecca Pearrow, marketing director; and Cindy Ruffing, human resources director.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital recently received the prestigious Arkansas Governor's Quality Award. This honor was given to hospital representatives at the Sept. 12 Governor's Quality Award banquet.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.