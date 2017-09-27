Torres roast and toast
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Randy Torres received the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Civic Leadership award on Thursday. As the honoree of the annual event, he was roasted and toasted by his friends and family members. The banquet was held at the Cypress Barn and catered by Rib Crib. Torres is a dedicated Texas A&M fan, so the theme of the banquet was Razorbacks versus Texas A&M.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.