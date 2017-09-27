Torres roast and toast

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Randy Torres embraced his employer James Barnett, CEO of DaySpring Cards, after Barnett roasted and toasted him.

Randy Torres received the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Civic Leadership award on Thursday. As the honoree of the annual event, he was roasted and toasted by his friends and family members. The banquet was held at the Cypress Barn and catered by Rib Crib. Torres is a dedicated Texas A&M fan, so the theme of the banquet was Razorbacks versus Texas A&M.