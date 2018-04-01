Celebrating Easter
Sunday, April 1, 2018
Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Rain didn't stop the Easter bunny from visiting Friendship Pediatric Services last week. Preschool students had an indoor Easter egg hunt on Thursday. Pictured (from left) are Pheonix Roy, teacher Tracy Rackleff, Layton Ketzler and Gabe Harris.
