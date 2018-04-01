Detectives locate video of missing woman
Sunday, April 1, 2018
Siloam Springs Police Department detectives have located a video of a local missing women who has not been seen in Siloam Springs since September of 2017, according to a press release from the department.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.