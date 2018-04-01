Electric department recognized for reliability
Sunday, April 1, 2018
The city of Siloam Springs Electric Department has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2017.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.