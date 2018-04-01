Greenwood plates runs early in 7-2 win
Sunday, April 1, 2018
GREENWOOD --Greenwood scored in each of the first four innings to take a 7-2 victory over Siloam Springs on Friday in 5A/6A District 1 baseball action.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.