JBU Professor receives 2018 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Grant
n Simpson to teach the social psychology of the Holocaust in Slovakia.
Sunday, April 1, 2018
John Brown University announced this week that Kevin Simpson, department chair and professor of psychology, has been selected to receive a 2018-19 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Grant from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.