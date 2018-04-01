n No coin toss this time.
Lady Panthers pick up 3-1 win against Harrison
Sunday, April 1, 2018
There was no coin flip needed this time around to settle a girls soccer match between Harrison and Siloam Springs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.