Water service meeting set for Tuesday
Sunday, April 1, 2018
GENTRY -- A public meeting hosted by the Benton County Rural Development Authority is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, at the Gallatin Fire Station on Fairmount Road to determine if there is interest in a water service project south of Highfill's water service area and east of the Gentry and Siloam Springs service areas.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.