Brill-led Cyclones silence Panthers

n The former SSHS standout was acting manager for Russellville on Monday.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Print item

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs third baseman Dalton Cook holds on a Russellville runner during the fifth inning of Monday's game at James Butts Baseball Park. Russellville defeated the Panthers 5-1.
Zoom

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs third baseman Dalton Cook holds on a Russellville runner during the fifth inning of Monday's game at James Butts Baseball Park. Russellville defeated the Panthers 5-1.

Former Siloam Springs standout Nick Brill enjoyed his trip home Monday afternoon, even if the conditions weren't ideal for baseball.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.