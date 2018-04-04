Chamber to celebrate new office
n The Former Herald-Leader office was renovated to create new space for the Chamber of Commerce.
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce has moved to its new location. The Chamber purchased the former Herald-Leader building at 101 N. Mt. Olive and has renovated half of the building for Chamber offices. The other half is leased to New Heights Church for administrative offices.
