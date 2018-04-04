Chamber to celebrate new office

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Katelyn Coon, director of events for the Chamber of Commerce, put together a table for the boardroom in the new Chamber office located at 101 N. Mt. Olive St. Chamber staff members have helped with the renovation of the former Herald-Leader office.

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce has moved to its new location. The Chamber purchased the former Herald-Leader building at 101 N. Mt. Olive and has renovated half of the building for Chamber offices. The other half is leased to New Heights Church for administrative offices.