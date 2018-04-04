Remembering dad with one of his best columns

One year ago this week my father, Louis Houston, passed away. We, his family, still miss him and always will. Dad originated the "Write On" column in the Herald-Leader years ago. His writing spoke to the hearts of many and seemed to resonate with the lives of the reader. The following column, "A Rose for Jodalee" is my favorite of his works. The story is true, sad, and tells the anguish of losing a loved one.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.