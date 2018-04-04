Russellville downs Lady Panthers in first home game

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs third baseman Ericka Galloway, left, anticipates the throw to third base during the first inning of Monday's 5A/6A District 1 softball game against Russellville. The Lady Cyclones defeated the Lady Panthers 18-3.

Pitching has been a struggle for Siloam Springs' softball team this season, and a muddy circle on Monday afternoon didn't help matters. Russellville took advantage of nine walks and three hit-batters, and the Lady Cyclones added 11 hits in an 18-3 rout of Siloam Springs in a 5A/6A District 1 game at La-Z-Boy Softball Complex.