Russellville downs Lady Panthers in first home game
n Siloam Springs is scheduled to host its home tournament this weekend.
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Pitching has been a struggle for Siloam Springs' softball team this season, and a muddy circle on Monday afternoon didn't help matters. Russellville took advantage of nine walks and three hit-batters, and the Lady Cyclones added 11 hits in an 18-3 rout of Siloam Springs in a 5A/6A District 1 game at La-Z-Boy Softball Complex.
