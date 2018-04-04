The Empty Tomb

Jesus' arrest, kangaroo court trial, meeting with Pilate, and crucifixion were verified historical events. Archeologists have found documentation (on paper and on stone), both Roman and Jewish, that conclusively verifies the facts and removes Jesus' birth, life, and death from the realm of religion. It is recorded history.

