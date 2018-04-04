Weightlifting wonders

Local women headed to national championships in Buffalo, N.Y.

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Eleanor Mallow works as a systems analyst in John Brown University&#x2019;s information technology department. She said that she was concerned about caring for her grandchildren, as well as for her husband and mother, who both have health problems. She realized that if she didn&#x2019;t care for herself, she wouldn&#x2019;t be able to care for them, so she decided to try CrossFit.
Five years ago Eleanor Mallow and Lynn Paskiewicz never imagined becoming Olympic-style weightlifters, however on Thursday the two Siloam Springs women will be competing in the National Masters Weightlifting Championship in Buffalo, N.Y.

