Weightlifting wonders
Local women headed to national championships in Buffalo, N.Y.
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Five years ago Eleanor Mallow and Lynn Paskiewicz never imagined becoming Olympic-style weightlifters, however on Thursday the two Siloam Springs women will be competing in the National Masters Weightlifting Championship in Buffalo, N.Y.
