Brakeville graduates from FBI Academy

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, April 8, 2018

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader City administrator Phillip Patterson pinned an FBI Academy professional development ribbon on Captain Todd Brakeville's uniform during the city board meeting on Tuesday as Police Chief Jim Wilmeth looked on. Brakeville recently graduated from the FBI Academy program in Quantico, Va.
Todd Brakeville, a captain with the Siloam Springs Police Department, was recognized for his recent graduation from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., during Tuesday's city board meeting.

