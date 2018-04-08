Brakeville graduates from FBI Academy

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader City administrator Phillip Patterson pinned an FBI Academy professional development ribbon on Captain Todd Brakeville's uniform during the city board meeting on Tuesday as Police Chief Jim Wilmeth looked on. Brakeville recently graduated from the FBI Academy program in Quantico, Va.

