Brakeville graduates from FBI Academy
Sunday, April 8, 2018
Todd Brakeville, a captain with the Siloam Springs Police Department, was recognized for his recent graduation from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., during Tuesday's city board meeting.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.