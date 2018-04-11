A celebration of libraries

April 8 to April 14 is National Library Week. Please check out the Siloam Springs Public Library's Facebook page or go directly to the blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com/ to read a very brief history of libraries and how this history is evolving. Also see our Facebook page for colorful posts about what is happening in the library. We have many programs and services that we offer, and the Facebook page will keep you up to date.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.