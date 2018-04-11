A healty reset

As we welcome in the month of April we also bid farewell to the first quarter of 2018. Three months in and most of us are struggling to even remember our 2018 resolutions. Was this the year you were finally going to conquer your soda habit? Maybe you wanted to get in shape, get off some medicines, or improve your overall health. Whether you desired to check Facebook less or run a marathon, this is a perfect time for a healthy reset.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.