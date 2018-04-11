Angela escapes death

(Part two of two-part story) I kept meeting with Angela's mom and dad to pray together. In the intensive care unit, her days had become weeks, then months. I admired her parents' love for their daughter. Being Roman Catholic, they welcomed everyone's prayers. They knew their girl needed more than what medical skill could do. Angela's college friends kept praying.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.