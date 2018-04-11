Main Event draws record crowd
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A record number of people attended the Main Event fundraiser for Main Street Siloam Springs on Friday evening. The formal event, themed "Starry Night," was held in the recently completed Brick Ballroom, located in the former Dave's Appliance Store on Broadway Street.
