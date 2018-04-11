Main Event draws record crowd

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Emcee Tyler Carroll (center), interviewed Rhonda and Keith Rutledge during the "Dancing with the Stars" inspired competition at the Main Event fundraiser for Main Street Siloam Springs on Friday evening. Bryan and Stephanie Truitt were the winners of the competition.

A record number of people attended the Main Event fundraiser for Main Street Siloam Springs on Friday evening. The formal event, themed "Starry Night," was held in the recently completed Brick Ballroom, located in the former Dave's Appliance Store on Broadway Street.