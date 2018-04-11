Melanoma rates decline for younger people, boomers still at high risk

A recent study indicates public health efforts to warn younger Americans about the dangers of sun exposure may be paying off. While all forms of skin cancer have been on the rise in recent decades, a recent report issued by the Centers for Disease Control shows that melanoma diagnoses have dropped among Americans aged 15 to 44 over the last 10 years, while increasing significantly among all white adults during the same time period.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.