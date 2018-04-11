Students ready for FFA plant sale

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Plant science students Melanie Capehart, Dalton Greene and Haylee Snawder cared for plants in the high school greenhouse last week. FFA members and plant science students have been working hard and getting their hands dirty in the greenhouse to get hundreds of plants ready for the annual FFA plant sale. The sale will be held in the Siloam Springs High School Greenhouse on April 30 through May 4.