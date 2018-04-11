Tips to ensure strawberry planting success

PHOTO COURTESY OF BONNIE PLANTS Strawberry pots are an obvious container choice for growing strawberries. You can fit several plants in one pot. Just make sure whatever type of garden pot you use has good drainage.

Homegrown strawberries are a billion times better tasting than the hard, rarely ripe, flavorless selection in the supermarket. Strawberries are cold-hardy and adaptable, making them one of the easiest berries to grow, and are the first fruit to ripen in spring.