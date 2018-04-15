Efurd wins high point in junior high meet
Sunday, April 15, 2018
GENTRY -- The Siloam Springs junior high girls track finished third overall and Quincy Efurd earned high point honors at the Gentry Junior Pioneer Relays held Tuesday afternoon.
