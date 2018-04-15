Knight to walk on at Northeastern State

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior football player Jackson Knight signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football as a preferred walk-on at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. Pictured are, front from left, mother Beth Knight, Jackson Knight, father Frank Knight; back, former Siloam Springs head football coach Bryan Ross and sister Whitlee Knight.

Jackson Knight wanted to play college football but up until a week ago it didn't look like that he was going to get that opportunity.