Marroquin's goal a welcomed sight

n Siloam Springs boys soccer team defeated Clarksville 4-0 on Tuesday.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, April 15, 2018

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs freshman Franklin Cortez dribbles ahead of Clarksville's Friday Aye during Tuesday's boys soccer match at Panther Stadium. Siloam Springs defeated Clarksville 4-0.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs freshman Franklin Cortez dribbles ahead of Clarksville's Friday Aye during Tuesday's boys soccer match at Panther Stadium. Siloam Springs defeated Clarksville 4-0.

Perhaps the best thing to come out of the Siloam Springs boys soccer team's 4-0 victory over Clarksville on Tuesday was what occurred with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.