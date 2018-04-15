Marroquin's goal a welcomed sight
n Siloam Springs boys soccer team defeated Clarksville 4-0 on Tuesday.
Sunday, April 15, 2018
Perhaps the best thing to come out of the Siloam Springs boys soccer team's 4-0 victory over Clarksville on Tuesday was what occurred with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.