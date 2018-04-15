Marroquin's goal a welcomed sight

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs freshman Franklin Cortez dribbles ahead of Clarksville's Friday Aye during Tuesday's boys soccer match at Panther Stadium. Siloam Springs defeated Clarksville 4-0.

Perhaps the best thing to come out of the Siloam Springs boys soccer team's 4-0 victory over Clarksville on Tuesday was what occurred with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game.