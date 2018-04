Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Kenlie Noel signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play softball and volleyball at Cottey College in Nevada, Mo. Pictured, front from left, are mother Melissa Noel, Kenlie Noel, father Brian Noel; back, Siloam Springs softball coach Scott Wright, Cottey softball coach Mark Skapin, Cottey volleyball coach Marla Foreman and Siloam Springs volleyball coach Joellen Wright.

Kenlie Noel excelled at multiple sports in high school and she plans on doing the same in college.