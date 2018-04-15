School purchases land next to rodeo grounds

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday The SIloam Springs Civitans Club presented their first annual Servant Heart Award to the special education teachers and paraprofessionals in the Siloam Springs School District during Thursday's school board meeting. The club also presented teachers and paraprofessionals with sonic gift cards. Doris Henderson, Civitan member and retired SSSD special education director, explained that April is Civitan awareness month and Civitan president Jerry Cavness read a proclamation honoring the special education teachers. Pictured, from left, are Cavness; Henderson; Shawna Ascencio-Porter, SSSD special education director; Samantha Gutierrez, assistant special education director; Civitan Dixie Shoptaw; and Civitan Steve Thomas. Civitan is an international group that supports people with disabilities and families of people with disabilities.