Softball falls to Lady Goblins

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Danielle Boyster catches a pitch during Tuesday's game against Harrison at La-Z-Boy Softball Complex. Harrison defeated Siloam Springs 16-6.

The Siloam Springs softball team exploded for a big first inning Tuesday against Harrison, but the Lady Panthers were unable to make the lead stand up as the Lady Goblins rallied for a 16-6 victory in five innings at La-Z-Boy Softball Complex.