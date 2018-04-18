Barcelona or bust
Two local women breeze through nationals to qualify for the world weighlifting championship.
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Years of hard work and 5 a.m. workouts have paid off for Lynn Paskiewicz and Eleanor Mallow. Both women surpassed their goals at the National Masters Weightlifting Championship in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 5, qualifying them for the world Olympic-style weightlifting championship in Barcelona, Spain, in August.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.