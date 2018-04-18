Barcelona or bust

Photo submitted Lynn Paskiewicz, librarian at Southside Elementary School, and her students posed with her first place medal from the National Masters Weightlifting Championship on April 5. Paskiewicz lifted a total of 80 kg. (176.4 lbs.), qualifying her for the world championship in Barcelona, Spain.

Years of hard work and 5 a.m. workouts have paid off for Lynn Paskiewicz and Eleanor Mallow. Both women surpassed their goals at the National Masters Weightlifting Championship in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 5, qualifying them for the world Olympic-style weightlifting championship in Barcelona, Spain, in August.