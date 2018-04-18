Correction

The article titled "Main Event draws record crowd" in the April 11, 2016, issue of the Herald-Leader incorrectly reported that Bryan and Stephanie Truitt were the winners of the event's dance competition. The actual winners were Keith and Rhonda Rutledge. The Truitts won the first two rounds of the competition, but the Rutledges won the final "death round." The Rutledges brought in $1,700 in votes and the competition brought in a total of $3,000 in votes for the fundraiser. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.