JBU men's tennis picks up victory

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown freshman Samuel Spencer plays a ball during the Golden Eagles' match against Southwestern Christian (Okla.) last Thursday at the JBU Tennis Complex.

Looking to strengthen its position at the postseason regional tournament, the John Brown University men's tennis team finished off a well-needed season sweep of Southwestern Christian (Okla.), defeating the Eagles by a 5-4 final on Thursday, April 12, at the JBU Tennis Courts.