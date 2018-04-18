JBU men's tennis picks up victory
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Looking to strengthen its position at the postseason regional tournament, the John Brown University men's tennis team finished off a well-needed season sweep of Southwestern Christian (Okla.), defeating the Eagles by a 5-4 final on Thursday, April 12, at the JBU Tennis Courts.
