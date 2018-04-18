JBU women win second straight
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Again against short-handed competition, the John Brown University women's tennis team landed three singles victories and took a 5-3 win over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Thursday, April 12, grabbing its second-straight win at the JBU Tennis Courts.
