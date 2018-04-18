Mizell speaks on fraud to Civitans
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Photo submitted Robin Mizell, from the Northwest Arkansas office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, was the guest speaker at the Siloam Springs Civitan Club's April 5 meeting. Mizell spoke about fraud and what to look out for with fraudulent activities both over the phone and through the mail. Mizell, right, is pictured with Civitan Club president Jerry Cavness, left. The Civitan Club meets at noon on the first and third Thursday of the month in John Brown University's Dye Conference Room.
