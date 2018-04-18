SSPD hosting Senior Safety Academy
The free event will be held at the Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center.
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Siloam Springs Police Department will host a Senior Safety Academy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 19.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.