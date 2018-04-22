Guns the focus of opposing protests

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Four middle school students led a march of about 15 people protesting in favor of safer gun regulations on Friday morning. The march began at Pour Jon's Coffee and ended at City Hall, where the students gave a series of speeches. About 10 pro-gun counter protesters gathered in a designated area on the other side of City Hall. For more, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald-Leader.

