New downtown mural unveiled

The artwork was designed by kindergarten students from Northside Elementary School.

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, April 22, 2018

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Kindergarten students from Northside Elementary School sang along with Shadow the panther mascot during the reveal of the mural they created. The new mural is the result of a collaboration between the school, Main Street Siloam Springs, Art Feeds and Arvest Bank. It is located on the side of the Arvest Bank building at the corner of University Street and Broadway Street.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Kindergarten students from Northside Elementary School sang along with Shadow the panther mascot during the reveal of the mural they created. The new mural is the result of a collaboration between the school, Main Street Siloam Springs, Art Feeds and Arvest Bank. It is located on the side of the Arvest Bank building at the corner of University Street and Broadway Street.

Northside Elementary School students, teachers and community members celebrated the reveal of a new student-designed mural on Thursday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.